newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

India on alert ahead of second powerful cyclone in 10 days

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UC675_0a91EA1h00

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s eastern coast was on alert ahead of a severe cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal on Monday, just days after a powerful storm battered the country’s western coast and killed at least 140 people.

Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall on Wednesday and could pack sustained winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour (102 miles per hour), the India Meteorological Department said. It said the storm was forecast to hit the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha.

Disaster relief teams have already been deployed in the two states for potential rescue and recovery operations and the coastal areas are being evacuated. India’s air force and navy said they have kept some of helicopters and vessels ready to carry out relief work.

Yaas will be the second storm to hit India in 10 days after Cyclone Tauktae killed at least 140 people across western states last week. Nearly 70 of those killed were on board a barge that ripped free of its anchors in the storm and sank off Mumbai’s coast.

The massive storms come as India is battling a devastating coronavirus surge, complicating efforts to deal with both.

In neighboring Bangladesh, authorities asked all fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay of Bengal and the deep sea to move closer to the coast ahead of Yaas.

A weather bulletin from the country’s Meteorological Department in Dhaka said that ships should leave maritime ports of Chattogram, Mongla, Cox’s Bazar and Payra.

Scientists say cyclones in India are becoming more frequent and changing climate patterns have caused them to become more intense.

Last May, nearly 100 people died in Cyclone Amphan, the most powerful storm to hit eastern India in more than a decade. It flattened villages, destroyed farms and left millions without power in eastern India and Bangladesh.

___

Associated Press writer Julhas Alam contributed from Dhaka.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
237K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclones#Extreme Weather#Storm#Landfall#Sustained Winds#West Bengal#Ap#Odisha#Navy#Chattogram Mongla#Cox S Bazar#Associated Press#Eastern India#Bangladesh#Coastal Areas#Disaster Relief Teams#Ships#Air Force#Maritime Ports#Eastern States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Weather
Country
India
News Break
Environment
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Mumbai
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate advances sweeping tech bill taking aim at China

The U.S. Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, as Congress increasingly seeks to take a tough line against Beijing. Senators voted 68-30 to end debate on the $250 billion U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021,...
California StateNBC News

California rail yard shooting: What we know about the 9 victims

Nine people were killed Wednesday after a public transit employee opened fire on his co-workers at a Northern California rail yard. The shooting — the latest amid a troubling yearlong rise in nationwide gun violence and record firearm sales — happened just after 6:30 a.m. PT near 100 W. Younger Ave. in downtown San Jose. The victims were found in two buildings, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said.