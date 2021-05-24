newsbreak-logo
Iron ore prices drop after China warns of ‘excessive speculation’

By Madeleine Bruder
worldnewsera.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of steelmaking ingredient iron ore fell sharply after China signalled it would focus on efforts to cool soaring prices, warning of “excessive speculation” as concerns grow over rising inflation. The National Development and Reform Commission, China’s economic planning agency, said on Monday it would crack down on monopolies...

worldnewsera.com
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

May 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it no longer saw China as the center of commodities pricing, reasoning the pace of demand recovery in developed markets suggested Beijing as a buyer has been crowded out by Western consumers. “The bullish commodity thesis is neither about Chinese speculators nor Chinese...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper edges lower on China demand concerns

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices dipped on Friday as investors worried about demand from China and its authorities’ action to curb commodity prices, but losses were capped by the prospect of U.S. spending. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $10,193 a tonne by...
Economyajot.com

World faces longer supply shortage as China’s factories squeezed

Eric Li’s factory making glass lampshades for companies including Home Depot Inc. is being stretched to its limits with sales doubling their pre-pandemic level. But like many Chinese manufacturers, he doesn’t plan to expand operations—a reticence that could slow the pace of China’s economic growth this year and prolong a shortage of goods being felt around the world as demand picks up.
Economyajot.com

China’s yuan rises to strongest since ‘16 versus basket of peers

The yuan’s rally gathered pace on Thursday, with the Chinese currency climbing to its strongest level since March 2016 against a basket of trading partners. The yuan rose 0.2% versus a group of 24 exchange rates to 98 points, surpassing its previous peak from 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Against the dollar, the Chinese currency was up 0.2% to 6.3779 at 5:24 p.m. local time.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

China gives companies 'urgent notice' in oil import probe

SINGAPORE (May 27): China gave five state-owned companies until Thursday to report on their historic use of imported oil, as part of a broader effort by the world's largest oil importer to control shipments as domestic supplies swell. In an "urgent notice" dated May 25 and reviewed by Reuters, the...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

China’s Industrial Profits Soar 106% in January to April

(Yicai Global) May 27 -- Profits at China’s industrial firms soared 106 percent in the first four months of this year on increasing demand for manufactured goods. But rising commodity prices will have an impact on future earnings, the National Bureau of Statistics cautioned. Profits at manufacturers with annual revenue...
StocksForbes

How Is Rio Tinto Stock Faring Amidst Drop In Iron Ore Price?

Rio Tinto stock (NYSE: RIO) has shed almost 4% of its value in the last one week and is currently trading at $84 per share. This was in line with the overall weakness in the metals space during the week, mainly due to developments in China and the U.S. China signaled that by cracking down on hoarding and monopolies it would focus on efforts to cool soaring prices of commodities, warning of excessive speculation as concerns grow over rising inflation. Metal prices skyrocketed looking at China’s robust recovery post pandemic, and the authorities believe that speculative activities are going on to keep prices elevated. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden’s spending plan is apparently being cut back from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion amidst opposition from Republicans. Most of the cuts will include important parts for metals consumption, like broadband, roads, and bridges. These factors have led to weakness in metals over the last few days. Iron ore price per ton has dropped 2.4% in the last one week.
Businessthecoinshark.net

Mining in China has led to tragedies in coal mines

The desire of the authorities of China to curb the digital currency is beginning to cause fears not only among "virtual miners", but also among quite real ones, whose lives are endangered due to Xi Jinping's ambitious "ecological" plans. A local ministry official claims that the surge in energy waste...
AgricultureArkansas Online

China restricts corn imports into free-trade zones

China is clamping down on some corn imports over concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. cargoes. Chinese customs authorities are restricting imports into free-trade zones, which are not counted toward an official annual purchase quota, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The total U.S. corn cancellations are estimated to be fewer than 1 million tons, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.
EconomyBirmingham Star

China's debt clampdown raises risk of defaults

Beijing [China], May 27 (ANI): China's debt clampdown has raised the risk of a wave of defaults among the country's heavily indebted local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) for the first time, causing concern in financial markets. The central government has set a modest economic growth target of above 6 per...
StocksForbes

Vale Stock A Good Bet As Iron Ore Price Crosses $200?

Vale stock (NYSE: VALE) has seen a formidable rise of 46% in the last six months and is currently trading at over $20 per share. The sharp rally was driven by a recovery in global iron ore prices. Iron ore price per ton has crossed $200 in May 2021 and currently (as on 24th May 2021) stands at $209, which reflects an increase of more than 70% in the last six months and more than 125% in the last one year. The rise in prices is largely because supply has not been able to keep pace with demand in China, where crude steel production has grown by 30% over the past five years. China’s push for reducing carbon emissions from its steel industry has led to premium pricing of high-grade iron ore. Additionally, the lifting of lockdowns over recent months and successful vaccine rollout has led to expectations of healthy growth in Vale’s iron ore shipments in 2021 as demand gets back on track and supply constraints are reduced. The recent increase in Covid cases is one risk that the company faces, as reimposition of lockdowns will delay the recovery process in revenues and earnings. But the successful vaccine rollout and widening vaccination coverage makes it unlikely for us to see the kind of stringent lockdowns we saw in 2020, which has enthused markets and the stock has registered a healthy increase.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Shanghai Futures Exchange to Curb 'Unreasonable' Price Swings - Chairman

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Wednesday it would "vigorously investigate abnormal transactions" and curb unreasonable price swings amid recent large moves in commodities prices in China. This comes on the heels of the state planner saying it would strengthen price controls on major commodities in its five-year...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan climbs to 3-year high on stronger guidance

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose on Wednesday, extending gains to a near three-year high, as the central bank guided the currency higher and the dollar languished. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4099 per dollar prior to market open, 184 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4283 and the strongest such guidance since June 14, 2018. Spot yuan opened at 6.4062 per dollar, rose past the psychologically important 6.4000 per dollar level and pushed as high as 6.3940 per dollar, the strongest since June 2018. It was changing hands at 6.3959 at midday, 161 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3875 per dollar. Traders said the strong fixing might indicate regulators remain tolerant about recent gains. "It seems the regulators still insist that the exchange rate should be determined by the market," said a trader at a Chinese bank. Analysts said yuan appreciation could help ease China's imported inflation pressure. In remarks published last week, a central bank official said China should let the yuan strengthen to help offset the impact of rising import prices. Beijing has vowed to maintain stability in the country's commodities markets after prices rallied earlier this year. "Though it's more of expectations management, rather than direct intervention by the PBOC, including by purchasing the yuan to forcibly push the currency higher," said Shen Xinfeng, chief macroanalyst at Northeast Securities. Shen also attributed the yuan' strength to a weak dollar, which slid below the key 90 level. The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures. U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have begun to acknowledge they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support for the U.S. economy, even as they say it is still needed to bolster the recovery and employment. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.59, firmer than Tuesday's 97.58. The global dollar index fell to 89.624 from the previous close of 89.699. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5517, 2.16 percent away from the midpoint. The yuan market at 4:07 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4099 6.4283 0.29% Spot yuan 6.3959 6.412 0.25% Divergence from -0.22% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.07% Spot change since 2005 29.40% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.59 97.58 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.624 89.699 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3875 0.13% * Offshore 6.5517 -2.16% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
EconomyBloomberg

China’s Crypto Mining Crackdown Followed Deadly Coal Accidents

China’s escalating push to rein in cryptocurrency mining was triggered in part by concern that the practice has stoked a surge in illicit coal extraction, endangering lives and undermining Xi Jinping’s ambitious environmental goals. Authorities decided to act after concluding the spike in electricity consumption from server farms underpinning Bitcoin...