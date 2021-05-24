Macron weighs economics versus politics in French reopening

France's top constitutional authority said on Thursday it had rejected a key article of a new security law that could see prosecutions of people who publish footage of police officers in action. Sending President Emmanuel Macron's government back to the drawing board, the Constitutional Council said that lawmakers who passed the controversial legislation had not set out clearly enough what would constitute a breach of the law in such situations. Article 52, which sparked massive street protests at the end of last year, is part of a security law drafted by Macron's ruling party and adopted by parliament on April 15. It says anyone causing police officers or other members of security forces to be identifiable during an operation could face up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros ($90,000).