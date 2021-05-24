newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

PIVOT program

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIVOT experts will be available to provide technical assistance and business counseling every Tuesday, noon-4 p.m., at the AACC offices, 2303 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati 45206. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made by emailing info@african-americanchamber.com.

local12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical Assistance#Aacc#Pivot Experts#Walk Ins#Business#Appointments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Food & DrinksCincinnati CityBeat

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.citybeat.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cincinnati: 1. 934 E McMillan St (513) 281-6334; 2. 4630 Aicholtz Rd (513) 528-8920; 3. 9939 Montgomery Rd (513) 793-1620; 4. 11390 Montgomery Rd (513) 247-7760; 5. 3760 Paxton Ave (513) 871-0725; 6. 3491 N Bend Rd (513) 598-7520; 7. 8421 Winton Rd (513) 728-8650; 8. 7132 Hamilton Ave (513) 728-2720; 9. 8241 Vine St (513) 821-9660; 10. 4500 Montgomery Rd (513) 841-6620; 11. 7385 Wooster Pike (513) 271-9320; 12. 4777 Kenard Ave (513) 681-7916; 13. 450 Ohio Pike (513) 528-6131; 14. 2310 Ferguson Rd (513) 922-8194; 15. 10595 Springfield Pike (513) 771-2970; 16. 2120 Beechmont Ave (513) 232-4474; 17. 5910 Harrison Ave (513) 574-5044; 18. 4613 Marburg Ave (513) 782-5120; 19. 3609 Warsaw Ave (513) 598-7890; 20. 4530 Eastgate Blvd #500 (513) 943-6340; 21. 7580 Beechmont Ave (513) 233-4420; 22. 1 W Corry St (513) 872-1520; 23. 1212 W Kemper Rd (513) 742-2000; 24. 5080 Delhi Pike (513) 451-7050; 25. 6165 Glenway Ave (513) 719-2420; 26. 3636 Springdale Rd (513) 639-9920; 27. 888 Eastgate N Dr 513-943-5710; 28. 6550 Harrison Ave 513-598-2010; 29. 3195 Geier Dr 513-458-2410; 30. 3711 Stone Creek Blvd 513-245-7510; 31. 5375 N Bend Rd 513-661-0800; 32. 815 Clepper Ln 513-753-4865; 33. 398 Anderson Ferry Rd 513-922-6331; 34. 8210 Winton Rd 513-931-5411; 35. 6918 Hamilton Ave 513-931-1717; 36. 3 W Corry St 513-751-3444; 37. 7135 Beechmont Ave 513-231-8714; 38. 6204 Montgomery Rd 513-731-2272; 39. 385 Northland Blvd 513-825-6446; 40. 3822 Paxton Ave 513-871-4615; 41. 1982 8 Mile Rd 513-474-4723; 42. 2335 John Gray Rd 513-825-3862; 43. 5508 Bridgetown Rd 513-574-1978; 44. 719 Ohio Pike 513-753-7578; 45. 5403 N Bend Rd 513-662-1459; 46. 2320 Boudinot Ave 513-347-3359; 47. 9775 Colerain Ave 513-385-6900; 48. 9 W Mitchell Ave 513-641-2426; 49. 1776 E Seymour Ave 513-351-3931; 50. 3105 Glendale Milford Rd 513-563-0546; 51. 601 Race St 513-929-4316; 52. 4241 Glenway Ave 513-921-7722; 53. 7398 Wooster Pike 513-271-3131; 54. 2203 Beechmont Ave 513-232-7200; 55. 406 Main St 513-721-0840; 56. 4370 Eastgate Square Dr 513-753-3200; 57. 8451 Colerain Ave 513-245-9458; 58. 4000 Red Bank Rd 513-351-9818; 59. 2322 Ferguson Rd 513-922-8881; 60. 1143 Smiley Ave 513-825-4423; 61. 2801 Cunningham Dr 513-769-1124; 62. 10240 Colerain Ave 513-385-0083;
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

New Food Rescue Org Celebrates 500K Pounds Of Food Diverted To Hungry

A local nonprofit has rescued half a million pounds of food headed for the dumpster, diverting it to food-insecure Cincinnatians instead. Last Mile Food Rescue launched in October with a one-year goal of rescuing about 350,000 pounds. Volunteer drivers use an Uber-like app to find grocery stores, restaurants and convenience...
Cincinnati, OHbondbuyer.com

Public Finance Associate in Cincinnati, OH

Dinsmore & Shohl, a prominent national law firm with over 725 attorneys in 29 cities, has an immediate opportunity available for a Public Finance Associate in the Cincinnati office. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in public, municipal, or commercial finance. Responsibilities include serving as bond counsel, representing lenders, borrowers, and underwriters in a wide range of financial transactions, managing all levels of transactions through to closing, developing best practices, and utilizing all available resources to resolve legal issues and counsel clients. If you have strong general tax, corporate, or transactional experience and are interested in transitioning to public finance, we also encourage you to apply.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Cincinnati mayor to update city’s mask requirements

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is expected to update the city’s mask requirements Monday in accordance with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “In accordance with CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, I will...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Titus needs a home

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This month is National Pet Month. And if you are up for a challenge, Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter has some loveable pets that need a little extra attention. Ray Anderson says Titus is stressed out by leashes but the behavior team is working with him and will work with whoever adopts Titus to get him comfortable.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts. “Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,”...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

National Center for Women & Information Technology honors three local award winners

The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati recognized local award winners for receiving accolades from The National Center for Women & Information Technology. INTERalliance Leadership Council members Ayushe Nagpal and Mina Ryumae were recipients of the NCWIT Aspirations in Computing High School Award, and Board Member Jillian Maher received the 2021 Kentucky Affiliate Educator Award.
Ohio StateDaily Record

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Cincinnati, OHKokomo Tribune

All fruit salad and sunny days at the Yoders

On my way to a quilting with a neighbor, I grabbed the mail to see a letter from a reader, Mrs. Weber from Cincinnati, Ohio. Not wasting any moments, I tore open the envelope. Unfolding a paper that talked about God hiding in the cleft of the rock, I silently thanked the Lord. How did Mrs. Weber know I needed to be reminded of that, this very moment? Next, I scanned the letter. How my heart ached! Her beloved husband of 48 years passed.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.