Asaduddin Owaisi questions Centre’s ‘strategy to deal with China’ amid reports of fresh face-off in Galwan Valley

Asserting that the COVID-19 vaccination will be complete in India by December this year, the BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the pandemic’s spread and said the language he used and the way he tried to stoke “fears” confirm that the Congress was behind the “toolkit”. Speaking to reporters, senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar noted that the health ministry had recently given a roadmap about producing 216 crore doses by December and how 108 crore people will be vaccinated, as he rebutted Gandhi’s claim that it may take three years to finish the exercise, considered critical to curb the disease. Attacking the Congress leader, the Information and Broadcasting minister alleged that his choice of words like “nautanki” for the prime minister when Modi is working to curb Covid is part of the toolkit’s script, referring to a controversial document about targeting the government.