Asaduddin Owaisi questions Centre’s ‘strategy to deal with China’ amid reports of fresh face-off in Galwan Valley
Amid reports of a minor face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, a claim denied by the Indian Army, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Narendra Modi government for not clearing the air around the stand-off with China. Hitting out at the government, Owaisi termed the situation in Ladakh still worrisome. “PMO has not officially briefed press nor answered questions in Parliament. What does he want to hide? We lost 20 bravehearts in Galwan last June. China still denies us access to Depsang, Gogra, Hot Springs and Demchok,” he said in one of the many tweets posted today.worldnewsera.com