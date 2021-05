One thing we did not expect to see on this Spring Monday morning was a high-quality audio duel between two of the world’s biggest music streaming services. At around 9 a.m. ET, Apple announced that its Apple Music is bringing “industry-leading” sound quality to its subscribers, with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. According to the announcement, Spatial Audio “gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity.” Apple Music subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in high-quality Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost.