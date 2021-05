Today’s story will be of special interest to parents — or couples looking forward to starting a family — where both want to continue working. Anyone who is in that situation now, or in the past, knows just how much of a juggling act it can be. Some couples manage to get it right intuitively, without guidance. But in my over 30 years ‘residing’ in divorce court, I have seen far too many families just torn apart by a failure to systematically organize their lives.