Kevin Spacey Books First Movie Role Since Scandal, Shooting in Italy
Kevin Spacey is easing back into acting again — but his first job ain’t even here in the States … dude’s heading all the way over to Italy to get back to work. The disgraced actor — who has faced a mountain of sexual assault allegations since 2017, and essentially been exiled from mainstream Hollywood — booked his first acting role since the accusations came to light … this according to ABC News, who confirmed it.worldnewsera.com