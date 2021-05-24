Kevin Spacey Books First Movie Role Since Scandal, Shooting in Italy

“Cancel culture” is an illusion, most frequently conjured up exclusively by people who are utterly terrified of it for no particular reason, but in case you need more proof that it doesn’t exist: Kevin Spacey is back! And in a real movie (well…), not one of those goddamned “Let Me Be Frank” nightmares that he sometimes posts on Holidays. This comes from Variety, which says Spacey is going to make a “cameo” in L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio, an upcoming “low-budget indie” Italian film directed by Franco Nero. Vanessa Redgrave, Nero’s wife, might also be in the movie “if she can travel from England to Italy,” but that would also just be a cameo.