Violent Crimes

Kevin Spacey Books First Movie Role Since Scandal, Shooting in Italy

By Ashleigh Durden
worldnewsera.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Spacey is easing back into acting again — but his first job ain’t even here in the States … dude’s heading all the way over to Italy to get back to work. The disgraced actor — who has faced a mountain of sexual assault allegations since 2017, and essentially been exiled from mainstream Hollywood — booked his first acting role since the accusations came to light … this according to ABC News, who confirmed it.

worldnewsera.com
MoviesA.V. Club

Franco Nero heroically volunteers to spearhead the Kevin Spacey redemption campaign

“Cancel culture” is an illusion, most frequently conjured up exclusively by people who are utterly terrified of it for no particular reason, but in case you need more proof that it doesn’t exist: Kevin Spacey is back! And in a real movie (well…), not one of those goddamned “Let Me Be Frank” nightmares that he sometimes posts on Holidays. This comes from Variety, which says Spacey is going to make a “cameo” in L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio, an upcoming “low-budget indie” Italian film directed by Franco Nero. Vanessa Redgrave, Nero’s wife, might also be in the movie “if she can travel from England to Italy,” but that would also just be a cameo.
New York City, NYMinneapolis Star Tribune

Judge orders Kevin Spacey accuser to reveal his identity

NEW YORK — A man accusing Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of sexually abusing him in the 1980s when he was 14 cannot proceed anonymously in court, a judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan refused to let the man proceed only as "C.D." in a lawsuit filed in September in New York state court and later moved to federal court.
Moviesconwaydailysun.com

Kevin Spacey's movie comeback

Kevin Spacey is reportedly set to make his big screen comeback in 'L’uomo che disegnò Dio' (The Man who drew God). The 61-year-old actor's career collapsed three years ago after a string of sexual misconduct allegations were made against him but Kevin is now planning to return to acting by playing a detective who investigates a wrongly-accused pedophile in 'L’uomo che disegnò Dio'.
Movies1063thegroove.com

Industry News: Eternals, The Late Late Show, Kevin Spacey and More!

ETERNALS TRAILER DROPS: Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Chloé Zhao‘s Eternals, which will hit theaters November 5th. Eternals is an ensemble film, but features Gemma Chan‘s Sersi prominently. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington also star. THE LATE LATE SHOW...
Celebritiesbostonnews.net

Kevin Spacey to return to big screen

Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): American actor Kevin Spacey, who has kept a low profile since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several men, is making a comeback on the big screen- in a film about a wrongly accused paedophile, according to Page Six. Spacey has largely stayed away...
Sex Crimestulsatoday.com

Kevin Spacey returns in pedophilia drama

The Guardian is reporting that Kevin Spacey, who has been the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, is to play a detective in Franco Nero’s film about a man wrongly suspected of child abuse. Spacey, 61, will play a police officer investigating the case of a man – played by...
Celebritiesmovieviral.com

We need to talk about Kevin (Spacey).

Controversy Corner! Brace yourself. Kevin Spacey has a new gig after 4 years in the wilderness (well, 3.5, give or take but anyway). Now, if he did do anything like the damage of which he was accused, then he got off lightly. No criminal conviction. No jail time. And yet: paradoxically, therein lies the tragic irony. The man is not a criminal. As in, he has not been convicted in a court of law.
CelebritiesDerrick

Vanessa Redgrave distances herself from new Kevin Spacey film directed by her husband

Vanessa Redgrave is distancing herself from the newly announced Kevin Spacey movie that’s being directed by the English actress’ husband. The “Julia” star’s representatives have addressed her name being tied to director and star Franco Nero’s “The Man Who Drew God,” which in Italian is known as “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio,” Variety reported Wednesday.
CelebritiesDaily Republic

Spacey accuser says it’s ‘absurd’ actor is back

A man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct isn’t happy to see the actor get cast in a new movie. Shortly after Spacey’s participation in the upcoming Italian drama “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio” was confirmed, accuser Mark Ebenhoch told TMZ that the decision to hire the actor is “absurd.”
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Vanessa Redgrave Not Starring Opposite Kevin Spacey in Franco Nero’s Italian Film

Vanessa Redgrave will not star opposite Kevin Space in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio, translated as The Man Who Drew God. “Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film The Man Who Drew God. While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film,” a rep for Redgrave said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
Celebritiestheplaylist.net

Paul Schrader Defends Kevin Spacey’s Acting Comeback: “Many Great Artists Have Been Bad People”

The idea of how long it should take for someone who is the subject of misconduct accusations to come back to their career in Hollywood is a touchy subject. Some of the people that have been accused of sexual misconduct (but haven’t been put on trial) have been content with just fading into the background and not trying to revive their careers. Then you have others, such as filmmakers like Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, who have retreated to Europe to continue making features.
MoviesComing Soon!

Kevin Spacey Set to Star in Italian Film The Man Who Drew God

After nearly three years of being off-screen, Kevin Spacey is set to star in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio or, for English-speaking audiences, The Man Who Drew God. According to ABC News, the film will be directed by Franco Nero. Starring alongside Spacey will be Vanessa Redgrave, Nero’s...
MoviesPopculture

Kevin Spacey New Movie: Disgraced Star to Play Detective Investigating Pedophile

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is planning his return to the big screen. In a move that's turning heads and raising eyebrows, The Usual Suspects actor has lined up his next film project after he was accused of sexual assault by more than a dozen young men in 2017. In the movie, called L’uomo che Disegnò Dio (The Man Who Drew God), Spacey will star as a detective investigating a wrongly accused pedophile, The Telegraph reports.
MoviesSlate

Kevin Spacey Has Been Cast in an Upcoming Movie

Three and a half years after Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of trying to seduce him when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26, the disgraced actor is returning to the screen, ABC News reports. Italian actor Franco Nero, best known in the United States for starring in the 1966 spaghetti western Django and playing one of the villains in Die Hard 2, has cast Spacey in a small role in L’uomo che Disegnò Dio (The Man Who Drew God), written by Lorenzo De Luca and Eugenio Masciari. Nero’s wife, actress Vanessa Redgrave, will also appear in the film, joining a cast that includes former Bond villain Robert Davi and a passel of Italian actors. According to Variety, Spacey will play a police detective.