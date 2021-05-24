Ithaca City School District holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesday, Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca City School District is holding two vaccination clinics this week. On Tuesday and Thursday, kids 12 to 17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine in the High School Q Gym. Registration to sign up for tomorrow’s clinics ended on Friday, but there’s still time to sign up for the clinic on Thursday. That deadline is tomorrow. Because of the ages involved, parents or guardians would have to sign a consent form.whcuradio.com