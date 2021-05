Everything changed for QR codes when Covid-19 shut down the restaurant industry in early 2020. QR codes are suddenly everywhere. Restaurant menus. Device installs. Jewelry packaging. But while they’re popping up faster than TikTok trends, it might surprise you to learn that they were actually created in 1994, which makes them almost the same age as the world wide web. So they’re actually pretty old, in tech time — but they’re only just now becoming relevant to the everyday consumer. What’s that about?