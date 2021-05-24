Credit Suisse Starts FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) at Outperform

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.