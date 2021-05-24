UPDATE: Serious injury crash in Livingston County turns fatal

LIVINGSTON COUNTY –Two people were seriously injured in a Chillicothe accident early Monday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Steven L. Wilson, 33, of Chillicothe was driving a Ford pickup on Route JJ, one-and-one-half miles north of Avalon. Charles L. Plummer, 75, of Hale was in a John Deere Gator at the same location, stopped. A pedestrian, Susan M. Bachman, 63, of Chillicothe was in front of his vehicle with a leaf blower, blowing grass off of the highway. Wilson’s vehicle struck the rear of Plummer’s Gator, causing the Gator to strike Bachman. Monday. Plummer was seriously injured and taken by Chillicothe EMS to Hedrick Medical Center before being Life Flighted to Liberty Hospital. Bachman was also seriously injured and transported to Hedrick Medical Center, then Life Flighted to St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City.