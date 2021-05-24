Wear your seatbelt or get a ticket in Ocean County, starting today

Looks like road construction is coming to downtown Toms River beginning next week and this could mean some slowdowns on Main and Water Streets. Now I am not completely sure what the construction is, possible water piping, but the point here is regardless of the nature of the work, the work will cause some slow downs. According to the road signs, it may lead to road closures there downtown along Water Street. Obviously a “closure” would mean detours and added travel time. I wanted to post this “heads up” just to alert you to the work, which according to the road signs, says beginning on or around Tuesday, June 1st as we get back to work following the long Memorial Day Weekend.