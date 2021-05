Daniel J. Bailey III and the Sandwich residents he represents do not care we think they rank among the biggest buzzkills in the state. In trying to stymie one of the most popular breweries in the world’s bid to open a beachside oasis, they expected to face an angry sea of detractors. But Bailey said his clients have no gripes with Tree House Brewing Co. the business, only the way in which Sandwich officials have handled the Charlton brewery’s proposed taproom, beer garden and retail outlet on Town Neck Beach.