Commodity Tracker: 5 charts to watch this week

spglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese power output is in recovery and bitcoin mining is starting to play a noticeable role in the country's demand profile. Also in China, oil buyers are adjusting their procurement in response to recent tax changes. Plus, EU Carbon, Nord Stream 2, and iron ore. 1. Bitcoin mining may represent...

www.spglobal.com
#Us Steel#European Union#Gas Price#Global Commodity Prices#Global Stocks#Oil Stocks#Growth Stocks#Global Oil Prices#Nord Stream 2#Finance Ministry#Lco#Middle Eastern#South American#Gazprom Export#Russian#Ukrainian#Eur52 Mt#Gw#Eua#Cash Dubai
Industryspglobal.com

INTERVIEW: KPI OceanConnect eyes growth as bunker demand set to return: CEO

IMO 2020 transition paves way to expedite shipping's decarbonization goals. Marine fuel sales worldwide in 2021 will likely grow by 3%-5% compared to 2019 as demand returns despite the challenges posed by the global coronavirus pandemic, with KPI OceanConnect poised to seek expansion opportunities worldwide, according to Soren Holl, CEO of KPI OceanConnect.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude MOC: Sour crude complex slips amid tepid spot activity

Benchmark cash Dubai premium against Dubai futures slipped at the Asian close May 27 amid easing spot trading levels. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed July cash Dubai at a premium of 91 cents/b to the same-month Dubai futures at the 4.30...
Energy Industrymarinelink.com

LNG Demand in Asia to Slow Down Next Year

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand growth in Asia will slow down next year as the economic recovery stagnates and the capacity of competing fuels nuclear and coal expand in Japan and South Korea, research consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Thursday. LNG demand in Asia is expected to rise by 12...
Economy101.9 KELO-FM

Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs said it no longer saw China as the center of commodities pricing, reasoning the pace of demand recovery in developed markets suggested Beijing as a buyer has been crowded out by Western consumers. “The bullish commodity thesis is neither about Chinese speculators nor Chinese demand growth....
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

AdBlue Market is Gaining Momentum by key players GreenChem, Adquim SpA., Novax

The "Global AdBlue Market Trajectory & Analytics 2021-2026" report has been added to HTF MI offering. Amid a recent slowing of demand, China commands a third of the global chemical market and is expected to maintain continued market and production growth in the years ahead for AdBlue. Players need to consider shifting preferences among consumers who are increasingly focused on the environmental impact of the products they use. Some of them profiled in the study are Shell, BASF, BP p.l.c., Total, Bosch, Cummins, Daimler AG, Fiat Group Automobiles, Finke Mineral?lwerk, Nissan Chemical, ENI S.p.A., Komatsu, Kruse Automotive, Alchem AG, GBZI Comtrade, Samsung Fine Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals, Yara, Borealis L.A.T, GreenChem, Adquim SpA., Novax, Kelas, Sichuan Meifeng, Beijing Yili Fine Chemical, Sinopec Group, CNPC, Baoyi, Everblue, Others.
Industryspglobal.com

India palm oil imports from Thailand spike as price pressures mount: sources

Currently Thai palm oil is $10/mt cheaper than other exporters. India's palm oil imports from Thailand in May have increased by almost ten times from a month before as Thai-origin palm oil has become more price-competitive than Indonesian and Malaysian supplies, although by a slim margin. Not registered?. Receive daily...
Industryeconomies.com

Commodities News

Economies.com provides the latest news and fundamental analysis about Commodities. In this section you may read about all the international economic and political events affecting the commodities rates such as the Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, etc) as well as Crude Oil, Brent Oil, Platinum etc. Oil prices rose on Thursday,...
Industryspglobal.com

Crude falls as stronger dollar outweighs bullish EIA data

0203 GMT: Crude oil futures were lower during the mid-morning trade in Asia May 27 as a stronger US dollar dampened demand, outweighing the bullish sentiment generated by the data from the Energy Information Administration, or EIA. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

FEATURE: Weak Singapore marine fuel spot market valuations thwart June term talks

Ample availability amid less-than-robust demand has led sellers of International Maritime Organization-compliant marine fuel in Singapore's spot market to make determined offers, which has depressed valuations, making term discussions for the supply of June-loading product a less attractive proposition, traders said. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

Europe emerges as global LNG price-setter

Coal-to-gas switching is adding fuel to market dynamics. Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets were set to tighten over the next five years, driven by a slowdown in global LNG supply growth. But Europe’s market dynamics are turbo-charging the price recovery, with TTF currently trading close to $9/mn Btu, a level not seen since mid-2018.
StocksZacks.com

Q1 Earnings Effect: 5 Must-Watch ETF Charts

The overall Q1 earnings picture is very strong, with broad-based growth momentum across all major sectors and the overall earnings tally reaching a new all-time quarterly record in Q1. Total Q1 earnings from 477 S&P 500 members or 95.4% of the index’s total membership are up 48.4% from the same period last year on 10.1% higher revenues, with 86% beating EPS and 77.4% beating revenue estimates.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Japan's weekly crude oil run rates fall to 42-week low at 58%

Japan shuts 30% of refining capacity for maintenance, repairs. Domestic gasoline demand slows as COVID-19 restrictions increase. Japan's crude oil run rates dropped to 58.1% over May 16-22, the lowest level in 42 weeks, amid peak refinery maintenance season, unplanned outages and a sharp decline in domestic oil product demand due to a COVID-19 state of emergency and other restrictions.
Marketsmoneyweek.com

The charts that matter: a calamitous week for bitcoin hodlers

This week’s magazine has something of a biotech bent. First, on the cover, we have the vaccine patent waiver story – it might sound like a good idea but it’s not going to work, says Simon Wilson, and will have “damaging long-term effects on future innovation”. And speaking of innovation,...
Businessactionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Supply Disruptions Continue as Commodities Show Signs of Peaking

Looking through some intraday volatility, longer dated US yields and Bunds have traded sideways this week. European rates are finding themselves in a fragile limbo with inflation and ECB at the centre of the equation. We may have seen the first signs that the commodity boom is wearing off with both industrial metals and lumber prices heading lower. Chinese steps to put a lid on the move in industrial commodity prices is one reason, see Reuters. Reopening economies will also gradually substitute private demand back towards services but lack of raw materials is likely to be a theme for a while.
Medical & BiotechEntrepreneur

4 Biotech Stocks To Watch This Week

These Biotech Stocks Are Trending In The Stock Market Now. As an investor in the stock market, biotech stocks have always been an intriguing sector to invest in. Companies in this industry are usually less affected by global events and economic uncertainties. This is because, regardless of the economic climate, biotech companies are still on the hunt for the next big breakthrough. Often, the value of the stock is speculative and based on the promise of a new drug or treatment. So, investing in biotech stocks may seem like a gamble. However, on the bright side, the stock prices of these companies are often very low right up until news break. Therefore, if proper research is done and you get in early, this sector could be a very profitable sector to invest in.
AgricultureNature.com

Soil environmental quality in Nanling commodity grain base based on equal intercept transformation radar chart

This paper introduces for the first time the equal intercept transformation radar chart—an improved form—to the assessment of soil environmental quality of Nanling commodity grain base. The equal intercept transformation radar chart, a visual graphical data analysis method, translates data from a numerical to graphical format. This visualization enables data presentation, analysis process and results stick out a mile and is capable of fully retaining information contained in data and excavating it in depth from geometry. Moreover, it overcomes pertinently the main defect of the conventional radar chart that the evaluation result depends heavily on the order of arrangement of indicators. The results indicated that the soil environmental quality at depths of 0–60 cm in the low mountain area of the Nanling commodity grain base was the second grade, while that in the hilly and plain areas were both first grade. The indicators of poor soil environmental quality in the low mountain area were exogenous Cd and endogenous As; those in the hilly area were exogenous Cd and endogenous As and Hg; and that in the plain area was exogenous Cd. The results were in line with the actual situation of the study area.