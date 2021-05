You've probably heard before that you should be walking 10,000 steps per day to live a long and healthy life. That equates to roughly four to five miles—depending on your size and your gait. It's a lofty goal for sure, and good for you if you're able to pound out 10,000 steps every 24 hours. But luckily for those of us who don't have the time to hit that number of steps, the "10,000" benchmark is actually more myth—and marketing ploy—than legitimate health advice.