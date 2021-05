Get out of the house this weekend and have some fun in T-Town. Grab the kids, and prepare to find some treasure at the Children's Hands-On Museum Of Tuscaloosa. When is the last time you seen a pirate ship? It seems there is a newly shipwrecked boat in downtown Tuscaloosa. Do you know what that means? It's time to go treasure hunting, and you can bring the kids with you. In fact, they'll be leading the search ad the Children's Hands-On Museum of Tuscaloosa.