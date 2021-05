St Louis Cardinals vs Chicago White Sox 5/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The St. Louis Cardinals (17-21) will collide with the Chicago White Sox (23-14) in Game 3 of a four-game series in the AL Central Division at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 8:10 AM ET. St. Louis gave up the opening match of a series versus the Chicago White Sox at 5-1 on Monday. The Cardinals lost the three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at 1-2 over the weekend. In their loss on Monday, Starter Kwang-Hyun Kim allowed 5 hits and 3 earned runs while granting 3 walks but struck out 5 batters in 5.2 innings pitched. Second Baseman Tommy Edman scored one run while Designated Hitter Paul Goldschmidt drove two hits with one RBI. Catcher Yadier Molina had two hits while Shortstop Edmundo Sosa contributed one hit in the losing effort for St. Louis.