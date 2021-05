After taking a year off, the Baxter County Fair will return later this year with a new date, new rides and air conditioning in its commercial buildings. “New fair, new rides and more fun” is the theme for the 2021 county fair, which will run from Aug. 24-28 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds. This will be the 93rd year for the fair, which had to cancel last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.