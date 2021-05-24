newsbreak-logo
Seen Walking the Shores of Lake Moxie-The Forks Plantation

By Scott Miller
Q106.5
Q106.5
 4 days ago
Thee was a bigfoot sighting in Western Maine. Some people take creativity and run with it. Quietly. The photo is real. It was dubbed ‘Seen Walking the Shores of Lake Moxie, The Forks Plantation, Maine. The photo was taken by someone who has a camp nearby and requests anonymity. Okay. Let’s call her, or him. Bee. And his or her spouse Tee. Bee and Tee were ‘up ta camp’ a few weekends ago and noticed something new this spring. So out comes the phone, and click.

