Seen Walking the Shores of Lake Moxie-The Forks Plantation

The beautiful sky pond, Coloradohttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. Can you believe it? You can see three amazingly beautiful alpine lakes and two waterfalls in one hike. This is one of the most beautiful hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park. We wanted to do this hike as a loop connecting to Emerald Lake, Dream Lake, and Bear Lake. But due to rain and thunderstorm, we had to change the plan and cut it short. Still, I would say this hike is amazing and most importantly all the lakes are at comparatively lower elevation. That means less chance of altitude sickness and a comparatively easy hike. That also means sharing the trail with tons of people and meeting a lot of fellow hikers. This part is always exciting to me- to have some meaningful conversations and make new trail friends.