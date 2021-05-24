‘Code Orange’: Air Quality Alert issued for metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — If you have any breathing issues, you may want to stay inside this afternoon.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of metro Atlanta today as temperatures rise to 90 this afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said because of high pressure over the Southeast, that will make the air stagnant this afternoon.

If you have breathing difficulties caused by conditions like asthma or allergies, it’s recommended you limit your time outside.

