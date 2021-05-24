Dave Bautista is 'really bothered' he hasn't met his Army of the Dead co-star Tig Notaro

To say Dave Bautista is one of the biggest names in Hollywood sounds like I'm making a size joke, so to be completely, earnestly clear: Dave Bautista is one of the most interesting actors working today. After powerbombing people into oblivion for eight years in the WWE, Bautista made the jump to acting in 2012, quickly landing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Buoyed by the biggest franchise in the world, Bautista often aims for something a little left of your average wrestler-turned-actor path. He stole Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 with one achingly quiet scene. He turned down a part in James Gunn's DC Comics film The Suicide Squad to take on a leading role with an emotional center in Zack Snyder's zombie-heist Army of the Dead. Down the road, he's got a reunion with Villeneuve in Dune and a part in Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2 lined up. The point being: Dave Bautista has done a lot with the last nine years and he's not going away any time soon.