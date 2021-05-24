Dave Bautista is 'really bothered' he hasn't met his Army of the Dead co-star Tig Notaro
Dave Bautista is "really bothered" that he hasn't met his 'Army of the Dead' co-star Tig Notaro. The 50-year-old comedy star digitally replaced Chris D'Elia - who was accused of sexual impropriety by multiple women last year - in Zack Snyder's comedy flick, and when the 52-year-old wrestler-turned-actor watches the movie back, he wishes he could give her hug and tell her how "amazing" she was in the role of Marianne Peters.