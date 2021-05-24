newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Gnubiotics gains allowance of patent of microbiome markers for prediction, identification and treatment of pet obesity from the European Patent Office

By Gnubiotics Sciences SA
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gnubiotics Sciences SA (Gnubiotics), a Swiss biotech company pioneering novel microbiome targeted solutions for humans and companion animals, today announced the allowance from the European Patent Office (EPO) for its patent application 19812838.1 (EPO pubication 3695018). This is a key patent filing covering the microbiome-based prediction, identification and treatment of feline obesity.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
612
Followers
16K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Microbiome#Human Diseases#Diabetes Care#Swiss#Ckd#Gnubiotics#Feline Obesity#Treatment#Identification#Chronic Diseases#Chronic Kidney Disease#Methods#Phenotypes#Undesirable Gut Microbes#Bacterial Taxonomy#Strains#Arthritis#Scientists#Animal Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Country
Switzerland
Related
HealthMedscape News

New Thyroid Assessment Tool, TNAPP, Eases Nodule Evaluation

A new interactive web-based tool — announced this week at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) Virtual Annual Meeting 2021 — offers a novel and comprehensive approach to improve on the clinical decision-making process for thyroid nodules, with the goal of preventing the far too common unnecessary testing and surgical overtreatment.
ScienceEurekAlert

'Good' bacteria show promise for clinical treatment of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis

CHAPEL HILL, NC - A new study published in Nature Communications demonstrates that a consortium of bacteria designed to complement missing or underrepresented functions in the imbalanced microbiome of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients, prevented and treated chronic immune-mediated colitis in humanized mouse models. The study's senior author, Balfour Sartor, MD, Midget Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Microbiology and Immunology, Co-Director of the UNC Multidisciplinary IBD Center, said the results are encouraging for future use treating Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis patients.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Authorizes GSK-Vir’s Antibody Treatment for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for sotrovimab, a single-dose monoclonal antibody, for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and children 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms. The EUA was granted base on interim data from the Phase III COMET-ICE (COVID-19 Monoclonal antibody Efficacy Trial – Intent to Care Early) trial in high-risk adult outpatients.
IndustryFrankfort Times

Investment breakthrough for BrainRepair UG start-up – Stem cell treatment for newborns / Dr. Metin Colpan, founder of Nasdaq listed Qiagen N.V. acquired 5% of BrainRepair UG shares worth EUR 15M

One of the most successful inventors and entrepreneurs who masterminded the unprecedented success of Qiagen N.V. from a start-up to a 10 billion market cap enterprise has taken the decision to refocus his activities on BrainRepair UG, a spin-off of the Ruhr-University Bochum (RUB). BrainRepair UG has developed a unique method based on own (autologous) cord blood stem cells to treat brain damage and cerebral palsy (CP) in newborns affecting 70,000 babies in the EU each year. Metin Colpan’s patented invention has become a standard method recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is used by researchers all over the world, changing the way they can access, purify and understand genetic data in DNA and RNA. The European Patent Office states “…The tireless work of German scientist Metin Colpan over four decades has paved the way for rapid and effective genetic data analysis, enabling researchers to better detect disease and unlocking new therapies for conditions, including COVID-19,” and Prof. Dr. Arne Jensen, Co-Founder and CEO of BrainRepair UG, continues “We are delighted that we now can draw on the vast experience Dr. Colpan is offering us as Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Advisory Board on our way to the stock market at Nasdaq First North for which the IPO is planned in November 2021.” BrainRepair UG’s stem cell product has been granted the worldwide first ‘Orphan Drug Designation’ (ODD) by the European Commission and the European Medicines Agency. This designation guarantees market exclusivity in all EU member states for 12 years upon market authorisation. Prof. Arne Jensen stresses, “All our personal, scientific, clinical, and philanthropic efforts serve the ultimate goal – to combat infantile Cerebral palsy, the most common disability in childhood, and stop CP in children!”
Sciencenutraingredients-usa.com

Microbiome's impact on hypertension suggests novel treatment options

Gut microbiome diversity and composition are associated with hypertension in women, according to new research, suggesting that microbiome modulation may be a novel way to prevent or treat the condition. Hypertension is the most prevalent modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular morbidity and mortality affecting more than 1.3 billion people worldwide.
ScienceMedscape News

Lower SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Responses Seen in Patients With Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Ten percent of patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs) fail to respond properly to COVID-19 vaccinations regardless of medication, researchers report, and small new studies suggest those on methotrexate and rituximab may be especially vulnerable to vaccine failure.
Health3DPrint.com

ROKIT Healthcare’s bioprinting-based diabetic foot treatment kit registered as a U.S. FDA medical device

ROKIT Healthcare has completed registration of its Dr. INVIVO-based diabetic foot treatment with the U.S. FDA and has successfully completed clinical studies in the U.S. Since 2019, the company has conducted clinical studies in India, Korea and Turkey, and based on the most recent study results in the U.S., the treatment has shown promising results in all of the study patients with no side effects.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Methotrexate May Impair Immune Response to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs) receiving background methotrexate have worse humoral and cellular immunogenicity to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to a study published online May 25 in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. Rebecca H. Haberman, M.D., from New York University Langone...
ScienceScientist

Human Stem Cell Research Guidelines Updated

In response to the technological advances of recent years, the International Society for Stem Cell Research today (May 26) released an updated version of its guidelines for basic and clinical research involving human stem cells and embryos. The ISSCR’s changes include recommendations for using human embryo models, lab-derived gametes, and human-animal chimeras as well as an end to the widely accepted two-week maximum for growing human embryos in culture.
Medical & Biotechwholefoodsmagazine.com

Affron Receives Patent for Mood Support

Madrid, Spain—Branded saffron extract Affron has been awarded a U.S. patent for its positive role in low mood support, according to a press release from Pharmactive Biotech Products. The patent protects the proprietary composition and dosages of affron. “This new accreditation marks a momentous milestone for affron as it positions...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

OliX Pharmaceuticals Receives Notice Of Allowance From U.S. Patent And Trademark Office For Improved Intracellular Delivery Platform Technology For RNAi Therapeutics

SUWON, Republic of Korea, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, announced that the Company has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for an enhanced platform technology that aims to improve the potency of RNAi therapeutics by increasing delivery of siRNA to target cells. The technology will be applied initially to the Company's investigational therapeutics targeting eye and skin diseases.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Diagnosis and Treatment of Viral Infections

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea” or the "Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO”) issued to Navidea U.S. patent 11,007,272, entitled "Compounds and Methods for Diagnosis and Treatment of Viral Infections,” with protection to October 7, 2037.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Medipure Holdings Inc. Announces a Filing of its Provisional Patent for Psoriasis Treatment

Treatment for Inflammatory Skin Conditions Added to Innovative Pharmaceutical Company’s Portfolio of Prescription Medications. Medipure Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“MPI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medipure Holdings Inc. (together with MPI, “Medipure” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary prescription drugs focused on the endocannabinoid system, is pleased to announce the submission of provisional patent application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for MP-30X technology entitled “METHODS TO PRODUCE NOVEL FORMULATIONS TO TREAT INFLAMMATORY SKIN CONDITIONS” US 63/179,075 with a filing date of April 23, 2021. This invention relates to a novel topical/dermal formulation for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and atopic dermatitis.
Medical & Biotechophthalmologytimes.com

Ocuphire receives 2 US patents for late-stage drug candidate, including for presbyopia treatment

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued today two patents to Ocuphire Pharma covering the late-stage product candidate Nyxol (phentolamine mesylate). The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued today two patents to Ocuphire Pharma covering the late-stage product candidate Nyxol (phentolamine mesylate). According to the company, the two patents include:
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJPosted by
TheStreet

Pacira BioSciences Announces Notice Of Allowance Of New Patent For EXPAREL

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Serial Number 17/156,400 related to EXPAREL ® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension). The allowed application, "Manufacturing of Bupivacaine Multivesicular Liposomes" claims composition of EXPAREL prepared by the company's 200-liter commercial-scale manufacturing process. A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO determines that the prosecution on the merits of a patent has been completed. The USPTO then grants the patent upon payment of the patent issuance fee. The new patent will have an expiration date of January 22, 2041.
Worldscotscoop.com

ScotSkim: COVID-19 variants, vaccines for tweens, and patents

What Happened: The situation concerning COVID-19 in India is one of the worst in the world. Case numbers are skyrocketing, and it doesn’t seem like it is getting better anytime soon. What are the numbers: India is in its second wave of COVID-19. Around 3,500 people die every day, and...
Industrycontagionlive.com

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Achieves 100% Effectiveness in Adolescents

The newest data for the real-world assessment show the mRNA vaccine provides greater immunogenicity in persons aged 12-15 years old than in young adults. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 provided an observed vaccine efficacy of 100% among adolescents aged 12-15 years old after 7 days post-administration with the 2-dose product. The...