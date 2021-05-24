CDC investigating reports of heart problems in 'very few' vaccinated young people
(WHEC) —Investigators with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are looking into reports of heart problems in a small number of teens and young adults who have been vaccinated for COVID-19. According to the CDC's Vaccine Safety Group, the investigation is focusing on cases of myocarditis, which is a condition that involves the inflammation of the heart muscle, which usually happens after an infection.