Diseases & Treatments

CDC investigating reports of heart problems in 'very few' vaccinated young people

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHEC) —Investigators with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are looking into reports of heart problems in a small number of teens and young adults who have been vaccinated for COVID-19. According to the CDC's Vaccine Safety Group, the investigation is focusing on cases of myocarditis, which is a condition that involves the inflammation of the heart muscle, which usually happens after an infection.

www.whec.com
