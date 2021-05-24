Pesto Chicken, Corn, and Avocado Bacon Pasta Salad.

OK. This might be one of the coolest recipes I have made to date. Or using the rotisserie feature on my new oven made this Chicken Gyros French Fry Salad so easy to make. Now I am not promoting my new THERMADOR oven nor a sponsor. I am a foodie who loves the features in this oven. I am loving the steam function – bagel post – coming soon. But the key to this recipe is using the rotisserie function. If you are like me, you have had a rotisserie on your outdoor grill and never used it. Now, I do not even know where the rotisserie piece is to use.