India considers new committee on digital currency regulation

By Ed Drake
coingeek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government of India is reported to be considering setting up a committee of experts to consider whether there could be scope for formal regulation of digital currency in the country, in a move that could signal a change of approach towards the sector. According to reports in The Economic...

coingeek.com
Person
Anurag Thakur
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Digital Currencies#Government Regulation#Global Finance#Government Of India#Finance Minister#The Economic Times#The Reserve Bank Of India#The Supreme Court#Digital Currency Sectors#Formal Regulation#Digital Asset#Banking#Blockchain#Review#Approach#Country#Lawmakers#Subhash Chandra#Cryptos
