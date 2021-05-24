Acclaimed Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Passes Away at 54, Family Asks for Privacy

Legendary hip-hop photographer and documentarian Chi Modu, known for his iconic photos of the biggest hip-hop stars, has passed away. He was 54 years old.

Expressing grief on the late photographer's Instagram account, one of Modu's family members wrote, "Our hearts are broken... We continue the fight."

The family, who posted Modu's signature, did not disclose any information regarding the photographer's death. Instead, they requested privacy while they mourn.

Modu began his remarkable career at New York Amsterdam News, an organization based in Harlem, after graduating from Rutgers University in 1989.

He later became the director of photography at The Source, a magazine known for featuring the hip-hop culture. He was also able to shoot 30 covers while working for the company.

Modu's work with The Source helped shape his career as a photographer. He became friends with the biggest names in the hip hop industry, including Nas, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and LL Cool J.

He was also the man behind the iconic photos of rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., also known as Christopher George Wallace. The hip-hop culture fascinated Modu who said in a 2019 Coveteur interview:

"Not just the middle of it, I was one of the catalysts. To be able to be there at that stage [of The Source]—it defined my career."

In addition to capturing phenomenal images of influential rappers, Modu was also the one who shot the famous album covers of other hip-hop stars Mobb Deep, Black Moon, and Method Man.

In 2013, the renowned photojournalist began an art project called "Uncategorized." He displayed his stunning images on selected New York City buildings.

Besides him, Ricky Powell, another hip-hop photographer, recently died at 59 due to heart failure.

As to why Modu named his New York City art project "Uncategorized," he previously explained that its purpose was to challenge the culture of labeling and make a statement against all forms of stereotypes.

The acclaimed photographer's work was also displayed in numerous exhibitions, including Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, and Hutchins Gallery.

The late artist's art project made waves in Finland in 2014, where it became part of a central exhibit at the Pori Art Museum. Two years later, Modu published a photography book titled "Tupac Shakur: UNCATEGORIZED."

