FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ – The New Jersey State Police have arrested Ralph Bunton, 40, of Bridgeton, N.J. and Iyana Byrd, 48, of Rosenhayne, N.J. after a car stop that led to the seizure of drugs and cash.On Tuesday, May 11, at 9:35 a.m., Trooper Jonathan Cobb stopped Bunton for a traffic violation in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County. During the stop, Tpr. Cobb discovered that Byrd had an active criminal warrant and arrested her without incident.After further investigation, Tpr. Cobb discovered that Bunton and Byrd were in possession of $3,600 worth of crack cocaine, $900 worth of marijuana, and more than $21,550 cash.