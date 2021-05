It was chance that brought Azzedine Alaïa and Peter Lindbergh to fashion. Before relocating to Paris, they were intent on becoming a sculptor and a painter, respectively. Though they hailed from opposing geographies in Tunisia and Germany, the couturier and photographer cultivated close horizons. Meeting as strangers in the French capital in 1979, the duo soon discovered that they shared the same gaze – a near ascetic use of black, a pull to timeless beauty, and a belief in the superhuman nature of women.