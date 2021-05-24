Fargo driver arrested for DUI in a three-vehicle crash in Devils Lake

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo police have identified the suspect in the stabbing of three people as 30-year old Ashley Larson who has no permanent address. She was arrested after a 4-hour standoff with police while she was barricaded inside a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. Larson voluntarily gave up and was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault. She was medically cleared at a hospital and taken to the Cass County Jail.