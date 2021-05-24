newsbreak-logo
Norcom Mortgage opens new branch in NYC

By Candyd Mendoza
mpamag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut-based Norcom Mortgage has opened a new branch in Upstate New York, marking its first location in the Big Apple. The family-owned mortgage company has tapped branch manager Henry Norton to lead the new branch, located at 24 Sanford Street. Norton brings more than 17 years of mortgage and insurance experience and is a licensed professional in eight states. Before Norcom, he spent seven years as division manager at Primerica. He has also held roles at Interfirst Mortgage, United Mortgage, Residential Home Funding, and Home Point Financial.

