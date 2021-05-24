After A Strong Rally, Paychex Stock Has Reached Its Near-Term Potential

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), a database and analytics products and service provider, saw its stock rally by close to 10% over the last week (five trading days) and by about 19% over the last 10 trading days. In comparison, the S&P 500 is up by just about 1% over the last week. Although there hasn’t been much news from the company over the last week, Teradata’s move to shift more of its business into the cloud and its relatively low valuation is likely making the stock appear attractive to investors. So is the stock poised for further gains? The Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which analyzes multiple years of historical stock price data indicates that there is a 59% chance of a decline in TDC stock over the next month, after rising by about 10% over the last five days. See our Teradata Stock Chances of a Rise for more details.