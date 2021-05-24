newsbreak-logo
Stocks

After A Strong Rally, Paychex Stock Has Reached Its Near-Term Potential

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) have surpassed pre-Covid levels this year, propelled by overall optimism from ongoing vaccination in the U.S. and a revision of earlier provided guidance. Per recent filings, revenues are expected to decline at a low single-digit rate while margins are likely to observe a slight contraction in FY2021. Given the high current valuation multiple (P/E), Trefis believes that the stock has reached its near-term potential. We highlight the key factors driving Paychex’s Valuation in an interactive dashboard analysis and elaborate more on its business in the article below.

