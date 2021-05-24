Special Weather Statement issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gove; Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Kansas, including the following areas, Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace and Wichita. * From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening through Monday morning * Thunderstorms produced anywhere from 1 to 6 inches of rain during the past 24 hours, heaviest in Greeley, Wichita, Logan, and Gove counties. Another round of thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall this evening into tonight. * Additional rainfall may rapidly result in flash flooding, particularly in areas that have already received significant rainfall during the past 24 hours.