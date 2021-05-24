newsbreak-logo
Wallace County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Wallace by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Wallace SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WALLACE COUNTY UNTIL 345 AM MDT At 315 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wallace, or 5 miles east of Sharon Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sharon Springs and Wallace.

Flood Warning issued for Wallace by NWS

Flood Warning issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 00:33:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wallace FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WALLACE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Logan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan; Wallace A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT/1030 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN WALLACE AND SOUTHERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 901 PM MDT/1001 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Russell Springs, or 22 miles north of Leoti, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Russell Springs. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gove; Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Kansas, including the following areas, Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace and Wichita. * From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening through Monday morning * Thunderstorms produced anywhere from 1 to 6 inches of rain during the past 24 hours, heaviest in Greeley, Wichita, Logan, and Gove counties. Another round of thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall this evening into tonight. * Additional rainfall may rapidly result in flash flooding, particularly in areas that have already received significant rainfall during the past 24 hours.
Greeley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greeley, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greeley; Wallace; Wichita The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Greeley County in west central Kansas Southeastern Wallace County in west central Kansas Wichita County in west central Kansas * Until 600 AM MDT /700 AM CDT/. * At 1241 AM MDT /141 AM CDT/, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms a few hours ago. Flooding is already occurring. * Low lying areas may experience flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Leoti, Tribune, Horace, Selkirk, Lydia and Marienthal.
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Sherman; Thomas; Wallace NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ANTICIPATED ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA SATURDAY AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013...014 AND 027 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.