Special Weather Statement issued for Wallace by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Wallace SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WALLACE COUNTY UNTIL 345 AM MDT At 315 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wallace, or 5 miles east of Sharon Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sharon Springs and Wallace.alerts.weather.gov