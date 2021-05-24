newsbreak-logo
Flash Flood Watch issued for De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Lavaca by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 04:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Lavaca Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible Through This Evening.. .Tropical moisture will continue to funnel across the region producing pockets of locally heavy rainfall. This area remains saturated from recent rainfall, and any additional heavy rainfall may quickly lead to flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales and Lavaca. * Through this evening. * Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated amounts of up to 4 inches possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low water crossings.

