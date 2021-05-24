Red Flag Warning issued for Grand Staircase by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grand Staircase RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 498 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * TIMING...From noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.