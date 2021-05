Purchasing a home for the first time in the suburbs of London involves a whole lot of emotions, challenges, and hard work. Investors from different parts of the world take all the efforts to find the right place and property to purchase a stunning home. The thriving real estate market in the United Kingdom sees so much demand for properties across the place. Most first-time buyers put in all the effort to find the best property to invest in London and opt for a home mortgage option to complete the purchase. `