I have to be honest here as I start this specific piece. I am a skincare junkie. I am always searching what is often called the “HOLY GRAIL” product that will turn out to be a wonderous product that does what it promises. I have tried so many products and realized that initially the product was really good but within 6 weeks, the product tends to lose some of its effectiveness. WHY does that happen>? Mostly because your skin loved the product when it was brand new ..because it was brand new. When the skin adjusts to the product over time, the skin might not respond as well as it did when the product was first added to your regimen. As the positive outcome tends to diminish, the more you feel disappointed. Goodness knows how many times I have been through that. My devotion to the product is diminished and I end up passing the item on to a friend.