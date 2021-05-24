Outdoor recreation, a necessity for kids!
It is our vision that every young person in Nevada has a high-quality outdoor educational experience, whether they live in the most urban areas of Clark and Washoe counties or the rural areas of Pershing and White Pine counties. Imagine how this would shape youth’s perspectives on nature and the environment. What about their mental health? How would developing an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age spur long-term economic and workforce development in our state?thenevadaindependent.com