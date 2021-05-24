newsbreak-logo
Outdoor recreation, a necessity for kids!

By Justin Jones
thenevadaindependent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is our vision that every young person in Nevada has a high-quality outdoor educational experience, whether they live in the most urban areas of Clark and Washoe counties or the rural areas of Pershing and White Pine counties. Imagine how this would shape youth’s perspectives on nature and the environment. What about their mental health? How would developing an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age spur long-term economic and workforce development in our state?

thenevadaindependent.com
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

I-15 traffic volume in Southern Nevada running above pre-pandemic levels

Traffic volume around the Las Vegas Valley has slowly been getting back to pre-pandemic levels — especially along the busiest road in the area. Combined traffic volume on three points of Interstate 15 (at Primm, Sahara Avenue and Mesquite) saw a total daily average of 370,637 vehicles in April, 3 percent above April 2019 — the last year before the pandemic reduced traffic numbers — when an average 360,345 vehicles were recorded, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Nevada Statenewmilfordspectrum.com

Signs say distance learning may stay in Nevada education

Heather Wetsel and her family remember vividly the frustrations of distance learning:. The failed log-ins, the live lessons that ate into the day, the submitted assignments that remained obstinately marked as unsubmitted — all part of the 2020-21 school year for Clark County School District students like Wetsel’s fifth-grade daughter, Isabella.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

All major COVID-19 metrics for Nevada trend lower over weekend

Nevada on Monday reported 542 new coronavirus cases and three deaths over the preceding three days. The state Department of Health and Human Services posted the updated data covering Friday through Sunday on the state’s coronavirus website. It was the fifth report since the state stopped reporting COVID-19 metrics over the weekend.
Clark County, NVLas Vegas Sun

Energy need not sacrifice land

The May 7 editorial “One way or another, solar power must be part of Nevada’s energy landscape,” concerning the Gemini Solar Project, leaves out a lot of details. This huge utility-scale solar project is poorly sited on prime Mojave Desert vegetation with desert willows, catclaw acacias and several species of rare native plants. One is the critically imperiled threecorner milkvetch, which lives almost exclusively in sandy flats in Clark and Lincoln counties.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Las Vegas celebrates 116th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas is celebrating its 116th birthday this weekend. Las Vegas was founded in 1905 encompassing only 110 acres. Four years later, Las Vegas was also the driving force in the creation of Clark County. Today Las Vegas is known around the world...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

How taxing mines could help fight systemic racism in schools

Policy, politics and progressive commentary I’ve spent my last few years of high school advocating to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline, remove police presence in our schools, and provide a better support system in schools for all of my classmates. But our calls for more counselors and less police have been met with questions of budgets, Assembly Joint Resolution 1(AJR1**) is… Continue Reading How taxing mines could help fight systemic racism in schools The post How taxing mines could help fight systemic racism in schools appeared first on Nevada Current.
Clark County, NVLas Vegas Sun

Clark County schools continue to require face masks for now

The Clark County School District will continue to require students and staff to wear masks on campus, despite state and federal guidelines allowing people who have received the coronavirus vaccine to ditch the face coverings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said vaccinated individuals no longer need...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Improvement seen in key Nevada COVID-19 metrics over past week

Nevada on Friday reported 389 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths, ending another week of improvement in the key metrics for the disease. Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 320,539 cases and 5,530 deaths. All of...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance this week for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing face coverings outdoors in crowds and in most indoor locations unless otherwise prohibited. It became effective immediately in Nevada. Businesses in the state may still require masks for customers...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

South Point’s Michael Gaughan still going strong

Gas cost an average of 30 cents per gallon, Lyndon B. Johnson was president, and Clark County’s population was about 211,000 (about 100,000 people fewer than Henderson nowadays) when Michael Gaughan first became an owner of the El Cortez in 1965. Few, if any, have held a gaming license in...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

CCSD, Nevada colleges sticking with face mask mandates

The Clark County School District and Nevada’s colleges aren’t planning to drop policies requiring mask-wearing on campuses and offices. The school district, the Nevada System of Higher Education and Touro University Nevada all announced Friday that they would retain their mask mandates, a day after the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance saying that individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Lane closures on Strip near Resorts World this week

Travel delays are expected this week on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip as crews begin to wrap up a nearly year-and-half long road project. Repaving and striping work on the portion of Las Vegas Boulevard near the soon-to-open $4 billion Resorts World will result in one travel lane open in each direction between Resorts World Drive and Spring Mountain Road until 2 p.m. Friday, Clark County announced last week.
Las Vegas, NVKDWN

Boyd Gaming Properties Approved for 100% Casino Capacity

Another Las Vegas hotel owner says it gained regulatory approval to operate its casinos at 100% occupancy. Boyd Gaming said Thursday it got Nevada Gaming Control Board approval to fully open the casino floors at its Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Sam’s Town, Cannery, California, Fremont and Jokers Wild properties. The company says masks were still required inside properties, and that non-gambling areas remained at 80% capacity. That complies with Clark County government directives. Most Las Vegas-area casinos are now allowed to operate at full occupancy.
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

Backers befuddled as bid to reopen CCSD school health centers stalls

Advocates for reopening school-based health centers are seeking answers after a proposal to do so was pulled from the Clark County School Board’s agenda for the second time in two years. The Clark County School Board was scheduled to consider a five-year agreement between the school district and the Kirk...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

‘From marshal to esquire’: Former court officer passes Nevada bar

As a District Court marshal in Las Vegas for seven years, Dominique Bosa-Edwards would sometimes be tasked with informing a judge and court staff that jurors had reached a verdict. Last week, she received a call from a longtime friend and former colleague, Clark County court Marshal Ronald Ramsey. A...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

CCSD says masks will still be required for students, staff

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District says it will still require students and staff to wear masks. CCSD said in a message shared with families Friday that more information could be provided next week based on any updates to local mitigation and guidance. "At this time, out...