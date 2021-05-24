newsbreak-logo
These are the best items to buy around Memorial Day

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
Tired of seeing prices on just about everything going up these days? This week and into the holiday weekend, we get a break from rising prices for Memorial Day.

The holiday brings some of the biggest sales of the year, and with prices of gas and so many other products soaring this spring, most of us could use a deal.

DealNews.com said this coming weekend is a great time to buy:

  • Furniture
  • Mattresses
  • Small and large kitchen appliances
  • Springtime fashions
  • Grills
  • Patio sets

For grills and patio sets, you'll likely find lower prices during the Four of July sales.

Take note, a sale does not guarantee you will get it this weekend. Appliance and furniture delays have not let up, and many shoppers are finding themselves facing a six-month wait for a new couch or bedroom set. If not, you might be better choosing something you can take home with you.

Also, just because a store is running a sale doesn't mean the item is in stock, so make sure you consider that so you don't face a long wait.

