Apple is happy to diss the desktop – it knows who's got the most to lose

By Rupert Goodwins
theregister.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumn You will have noticed that Apple just pushed MacOS under the wolves, thrown it to the bus and left it hanging out to dry like a post-Brexit fishing net. In the ever-enthralling Epic Games versus Apple court case, the latter’s software supremo Craig Federighi trash-talked his own operating system. MacOS was sub-par for security, couldn’t hold a match to iOS's mighty walls. A more wretched hive of scum and villainy you could not find. Apple said this? In court? Game over, surely.

Video GamesUbergizmo

Microsoft Confirms They Have Never Profited From Selling Xbox Consoles

During the trial, Microsoft’s head of business development at Xbox, Lori Wright, was called to testify by Epic’s lawyer Wes Earnhardt. When asked if Xbox hardware sales were profitable, Wright answered no. In fact, according to Wright, Microsoft actually sells its Xbox consoles at a loss. It might seem a...
Softwaretheregister.com

The Microsoft Authenticatior extension in the Chrome store wasn't actually made by Microsoft. Oops, Google

The trustworthiness of Google's Chrome Store was again called into question after an extension billing itself as Microsoft Authenticator was published by the software souk without the simplest of checks. The legit Microsoft Authenticator generates one-time codes for multi-factor authentication, and lately gained password-manager-like features. However, it’s only available as...
Internettheubj.com

Google News Showcase now accessible on desktop

Google has begun doing News Showcase to the desktop web. Before this, News Showcase was limited to mobile platforms (Android and iOS). Users will see News Showcase panels on their Top Stories page, which is in like manner the landing page of Google News. Straightforwardly underneath the mainstream accounts of the day, the News Showcase carousel including the latest News Showcase panels from publishers will appear. Google has also added the News Showcase record page in the left-side navigation for Explore users. Here, users will get the latest panels from partner publishers in their country. The association has also added another News Showcase region on the partner publishers’ landing pages – their homepage inside Google News. Here, users can get to all of the panels, including the latest Rundown panel.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Snapchat: Happy to pay a 30 percent commission to Apple

Not all IT giants face the legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple over the App Store against the iPhone group. Snapchat, among the most popular social media offerings in the top 5 in many countries, has now been explicitly praised by Apple. Its CEO, Evan Spiegel from the parent company Snap, said in an interview that it was “happy” to pay Apple’s 30 percent commission for in-app sales, which it has been demanding for over a decade.
BusinessUbergizmo

Snap Says They’re Happy To Pay The Apple Tax

Right now, Apple and Epic are facing each other in a lawsuit in which Epic is trying to prove their point in which the 30% cut that Apple takes from developers is simply too much. They have also managed to gather a bunch of other developers who feel strongly about this cut as well, but if there is one developer who has publicly stood behind Apple, it would be Snap.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Huawei’s ‘replacement’ for Android will launch June 2, but does it stand a chance?

Trump’s ban on Huawei was arguably the biggest single blow to the smartphone ecosystem in recent years, crippling the company’s prospects in western markets where access to Google services is essential for Android users. Since then, Huawei has been focusing on building its own mobile OS, and we now know it is set to arrive soon: Huawei announced that HarmonyOS — known as Hongmeng in China — will launch on June 2.
Businessinvezz.com

Apple will ‘lose the war’ against Epic

Apple should wins it ongoing legal case against the video game maker Epic. Charging different rates on App Store opens the door for government to step in and regulate rates. App Store is a critical part of the company’s services business that generates more than $50 billion annually. Apple Inc...
TechnologyItproportal

Most UK users are happy with tech going virtual

Most Brits are fine with the technology used for work going virtual, a new report from Zoom has found - however some things, like weddings or festivals, they’d prefer stay offline. Polling 8,000 consumers for the report, including 1,000 from the UK, Zoom found that almost four-fifths (79 percent) think...
TechnologyGamespot

Apple Clarifies Why Microsoft's xCloud Game Streaming Service Isn't On iPhone

Apple Fellow and head of the App Store Phil Schiller testified in the ongoing Epic vs. Apple trial on Monday, and he responded to criticism from Microsoft (via CNET) that the App Store's rules are burdensome for consumers. Microsoft's criticisms focused particularly on how those rules interact with streaming services like the company's xCloud.
Businessreportsgo.com

Tesla emulates Apple policy, plans to store Chinese user data locally

U.S-based electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla Inc. has reportedly decided to establish an isolated data center in China to enable the ‘localization of data storage. The rigorous norms on the handling of user data in China have become a sensitive matter for foreign tech companies functioning in the...
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Snap is 'Happy' to Pay Apple's 30% Commission Rate, Says Evan Spiegel

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel today told CNBC that his company is "happy" to pay Apple's 30 percent cut of in-app purchases because of the benefits that Apple provides with its software and hardware. We really feel like Snapchat wouldn't exist without the iPhone and without the amazing platform that Apple...
BusinessForbes

Who Stands To Lose Most In The Epic Vs Apple Case?

It will probably take a few months to know the verdict of the Epic Games vs. Apple case, which came to a close on Monday, and although it looks like Apple will win the case, it could have implications for the future of the App Store, most of them probably positive for developers, leading some analysts to claim that Apple may win the battle but lose the war.