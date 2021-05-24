Apple is happy to diss the desktop – it knows who's got the most to lose

Google has begun doing News Showcase to the desktop web. Before this, News Showcase was limited to mobile platforms (Android and iOS). Users will see News Showcase panels on their Top Stories page, which is in like manner the landing page of Google News. Straightforwardly underneath the mainstream accounts of the day, the News Showcase carousel including the latest News Showcase panels from publishers will appear. Google has also added the News Showcase record page in the left-side navigation for Explore users. Here, users will get the latest panels from partner publishers in their country. The association has also added another News Showcase region on the partner publishers’ landing pages – their homepage inside Google News. Here, users can get to all of the panels, including the latest Rundown panel.