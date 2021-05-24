Apple is happy to diss the desktop – it knows who's got the most to lose
Column You will have noticed that Apple just pushed MacOS under the wolves, thrown it to the bus and left it hanging out to dry like a post-Brexit fishing net. In the ever-enthralling Epic Games versus Apple court case, the latter’s software supremo Craig Federighi trash-talked his own operating system. MacOS was sub-par for security, couldn’t hold a match to iOS's mighty walls. A more wretched hive of scum and villainy you could not find. Apple said this? In court? Game over, surely.www.theregister.com