Tom Holmes Is Your Rookie Of The Year 2020/21
Just before we head into the summer and enjoy the European Championships, there’s one more bit of Reading FC-related business we need to tie up for 2020/21. Each season we hand out our ‘Rookie of the Year’ award, given to the young player who enjoyed the best breakthrough campaign. It serves to celebrate the continued fantastic work that the club’s academy does in producing players ready for first team football. Tom McIntyre was the recipient of last year’s accolade, following in the footsteps of Andy Rinomhota, Omar Richards, Liam Kelly, Aaron Tshibola and Jake Cooper.thetilehurstend.sbnation.com