“I’m Yoooolannnnda Vega!”: New York’s Lottery Icon Still Chugging Along

American federal holidays and British bank holidays only line up twice a year: Christmas Day and Memorial Day (no, Easter isn’t a four-day weekend here in the US, despite the heavy involvement of evangelical Christians in Congress). Memorial Day falls on the final weekend of May, and it’s effectively the American equivalent of the UK’s Remembrance Day. But for from sombre reflections on war, poppy sales for veterans and wreaths being placed on memorials, Memorial Day weekend means barbecues and Black Friday-esque sales. Like on Independence Day, you’ll find few everyday Americans who have thought that hard about the meaning of the thing beyond “an extra day off in the sunshine”.