Christian Horner believes Red Bull needs to make sure it beats Mercedes in the Monaco Grand Prix after losing out in three of the opening four events so far. Max Verstappen was on pole position in Bahrain but was beaten by Lewis Hamilton in an extremely close race. Although Verstappen bounced back to win in Imola, it followed a pair of runner-up results to the defending champion in each of the last two races. With the qualifying battle incredibly close so far this season, Horner admits coming out the right side of that is imperative to Red Bull this coming weekend.