Casper Ruud has 29 losses in his young ATP career on both hard and clay courts. The difference is that he has 21 wins on one surface, and nearly triple that on the other. The 22-year-old's comfort on clay has been evident from his early days. And with his 7-5, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren in the second round of the Geneva Open on Wednesday, Ruud improved to 58-29 on the slow surface. On clay, Ruud has emerged in the pros, reaching progressively higher milestones each year. In 2017, as a 208th-ranked wild card, he reached the ATP 500 semifinals of Rio de Janeiro; in 2018, he won his main-draw debut at Roland Garros; in 2019, he contested his first ATP final in Houston, and advanced to the third round of the French Open.