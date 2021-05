Here's a question to ponder: Would You Pay $100 Per Day For A Better Woodward Dream Cruise? Now, the first question you ask is, what does better mean? The last time we did the Woodward Ave. Dream Cruise was in the mid 2000's. I don't know about you, but I don't consider a two or three year old car a "classic". I know some radio stations that would label great current rock songs as "future classics". That's not what we're talking about here. But at the last Dream Cruise there were people displaying four year old Ford four door family sedans as "classics". Nice try, pal, but no.