Bryn Mawr Trust: Rebirth of QR Codes Has Streamlined the Way We Live Through the Pandemic, Beyond

The sudden need for touchless transactions brought about the rebirth of QR codes, and it seems as if they are here to stay. More and more people are becoming aware of what QR codes even are. The scannable blocks have been widely used in the consumer market for quite a while, although they hadn’t been living up to their full potential. However, over the last year, they have been used much more frequently and on an enormous scope. These codes are used just about everywhere, from restaurants to advertisements and even on social media. This simple technology has streamlined the way we live through the pandemic and beyond.