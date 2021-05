The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are just around the corner! This year marks the seventh annual edition of the awards shows, which have been taking place since 2014. This year, the show will be hosted by Usher and will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. This year also marks the first year since the original 2014 awards that the celebrations will take place in May. Tune in to see who nabs the coveted Song of the Year category, which is currently held by Lizzo with her “Truth Hurts.”