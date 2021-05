JACKSON TWP. – Blake Hood, one of the best young golfers in the state, tried his hand at tennis and got pretty good at that, too. Five years ago, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 98 pounds, he picked up a racket that seemed as big as he was. He has grown a ton. A junior at Alliance High School, he breezed into Saturday's Division I boys sectional finals and won the first set before undefeated Louisville senior Griffin Millspaugh pulled away with the singles championship.