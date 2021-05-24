Stark County-area schools hold 'Bus Stops Here' food drive
They didn’t form their traditional caravan, but local school bus drivers still made the trip to Akron to deliver hundreds of pounds of food for needy families. Drivers from 16 Stark County-area schools and the R.G. Drage Career Technical Center recently delivered a combined 17,991 pounds of donated food and $2,839 in monetary donations to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. The deliveries were the culmination of the "Hunger: The Bus Stops Here" food and fundraising drive that included school district members of the Stark County Educational Service Center.www.cantonrep.com