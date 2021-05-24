newsbreak-logo
Soul Serenity Spa opens

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"People's skin will be better and their overall bodies will feel better and that is our goal," said Serena Keim, owner of Soul Serenity Spa Co., 3512 Berlin Plank Road, Berlin. Keim offers a variety of wellness options for visitors to her spa. One feature is the red light sauna....

Workoutskzmu.org

Spa & Soul Sunday Supports KZMU

Join Amanda Gray, instructor at Desert Power Yoga for a heart opening restorative yoga & essential oil workshop. A guided meditation will allow you to unlock your heart, while a restorative and slow yoga flow with the incorporation of essential oils will promote a heart opening, meditative experience. May 23, 12-2pm $20 for members and early birds - $25 for nonmembers and late birds A portion of the proceeds will be donated to KZMU Reserve your spot online at www.desertpoweryoga.com.
FitnessStars and Stripes

Angsana Spa

Calm your mind and draw in the serenity of your surroundings. Allow our therapist to offer you a soothing foot wipe, herbal drink and a few minutes to leave the cares of the world behind. Angsana sessions include a complimentary 30-minute calm time on us. Enjoy the difference. Address: 470...
Gardening959theriver.com

Planting Is Good For The Soul!

So today I finally got busy and did some planting in my garden. I’m a couple of weeks behind last year because of weather and being out of town last weekend. For me there’s just something special about digging in the dirt and putting things in it that you watch grow and that you want to thrive and then enjoy the natural beauty of it. It’s a bit of work and there’s a good amount of maintenance, but again, for me, it’s a labor of love! Sitting on my patio surrounded by beautiful blooms and plants that just keep reaching up higher toward the sky is especially delightful! It makes me feel alive and like I might have achieved or acomplished something. I like that! I enjoy sharing my flowers and plants with folks too, whether in person or on social media people seem to get a kick and a good feeling from my photos and shots and I like that too! There’s still more to do, but it’s a start and I feel like we all need some good vibes and positives being sent out there so this is part of my part! And the white butterfly has been back too! Hey Spence! Planting is good for the soul.
Bellmore, NYlongisland.com

Soul Brew Opens in Bellmore

After opening a second location in Huntington in 2019 - and just a month before quarantines closed restaurants and turned the industry upside down - Soul Brew coffee shop opened up a third location in Bellmore on March 30. This new locale joins the original in St. James. Read where...
Savannah, GAconnectsavannah.com

Best Day Spa

Spa Bleu is celebrating a major milestone this year, taking home the title of “Best Day Spa” for the 10th year in a row. That’s right, for 10 years, the Spa Bleu team has given Savannahians the best massages, facials, spray tans, waxing and more. Owner Morgan Godwin opened Spa Bleu in 2010 at its current location, 101 Bull St. In 2013, Owner Lenon Whitney joined the team. The rest is history. Spa Bleu has expanded from a staff of three to a staff of 22, and will soon be growing again, adding six more treatment rooms. Whitney says the spa was founded around relaxation, and has since evolved into a hub for relaxation to be combined with wellness, medicine and clinical services. What sets Spa Bleu apart from other local day spas, Whitney says, is consistency. “We are consistent with clients, staff, and the community,” he said. “We work hard every day for that consistency and that customer experience. So, to have the community recognize that for 10 years in a row, it means the world to us. It kind of validates what we’re doing and gives us that extra boost.” When asked what he’d like to say to Savannahians that have voted for Spa Bleu for the last ten years, Whitney simply replied, “Thank you.” “That sounds so generic, but that ‘thank you’ means so much,” he said. “It comes with layers of ‘we appreciate you,’ and we want to do everything we can to keep that title. Not just for the title, but for that bar that we keep raising for ourselves and for that client experience that is not like any other. That ‘thank you’ comes with so much.” “Keep us on our toes, Savannah!” Whitney added. Visit Spa Bleu at 101 Bull St. Monday-Saturday.
Lifestylefemalefirst.co.uk

Spa lets customers bathe in beer

The Bjorbodin Beer Spa in Iceland gives customers the chance to bathe in 'young beer' which is apparently good for the skin. A spa in Iceland is offering visitors the chance to bathe in a tub full of beer. The Bjorbodin Beer Spa gives customers the chance to have a...
Louisa, VACentral Virginian

There’s a new spa in town

The Flora Bella Organic Spa specializes in caring for the largest organ: skin. “People don’t realize how great it is for your skin to be on a regimen of good skin care products and to have treatments done on a regular basis,” said Margaret Mohr, the spa’s owner and a Louisa resident. The business officially opened on Church Street in the town of Louisa on May 19.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

A Glimpse Into The Dangers of DIY Skincare

We all want to take care of our skin as best we can and ensure that our skin is always hydrated and looking beautiful. However, skincare products can be quite expensive and inaccessible to many people. For this reason, many people have turned to DIY skincare to look after their...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Brown Sugar-Based Body Scrubs

The Malibu Made Body Scrub from vegan beauty brand C & The Moon is a brown sugar-based exfoliant that gently revives the skin. The product is certified organic and is made with brown sugar, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba seed oil, castor oil, and vanilla. These ingredients reduce inflammation, cleanse, clear away dead cells, and promote new growth underneath for younger-looking skin. The vanilla notes leave the body smelling fresh and natural afterward.
Punxsutawney, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

New spa opens in Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The ribbon was officially cut Tuesday for the newest business in Punxsutawney at the Breathe Peace Wellness Spa. The event was sponsored by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce and was held at the spa. It is located at 219 North Main St., Punxsutawney, the former location of Dr. John Smelko’s dental office.
Moviese-flux.com

2038: The New Serenity

We are happy to welcome you to the Cloud Pavilion, the central virtual format of 2038 – The New Serenity. Enter now, pick your personal avatar and explore the space. Binge-watch the films of 2038 and see who else is around. If you approach other avatars you can talk to them – there are numerous themes and spaces to be discussed.
Madawaska, MEfiddleheadfocus.com

Oasis Day Spa grand opening

Oasis Day Spa of Madawaska recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Participating are, from left, front row: Jane Carter, Town Manager Gary Picard, owner Kelly Picard, Board of Selectman Chairman Doug Cyr and Gail Beaupre. Middle row: Paula Gendreau, Cheryl Cyr and Geneva Albert. Back row: Julie Morin, Chelsy Bellefleur, Rhonda Wilson, Victoria Levesque and Glen Thibodeau.
Interior Designcascadebusnews.com

The Ultimate Guide to Enhance Your Home’s Elegance & Serenity

Have you made up your mind to make changes in your interior atmosphere? Here we have explored tons of ideas for your home’s elegance and serenity. After finishing our outside ventures, we all love to stay in our home to spend pleasant moments with our family. Every day we come back home exhausted and tiresome, but the following day, at the time of leaving our home, we are energetic and fresh! What our home provided us with that squeezed our fatigue and relaxed our nerves? Undoubtedly, the peaceful and inspiring interior setting spreads a delightful smile on our faces as soon as we step in.
Skin Carehauteliving.com

How To Cheat Aging: Top 5 Skin Rejuvenation Treatments

Though we can only wish that Ponce de León found a real Fountain of Youth, the fact remains that we all eventually succumb to the natural process of aging. We gain not only more wisdom but something else: dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. It’s common to assume that celebrities — like Cher, Jennifer Lopez, and Elizabeth Hurley — who’ve gracefully cheated aging underwent numerous upscale beauty treatments that we can't access. But with a little research, you’d certainly discover that various rejuvenation treatments exist to help tighten skin and maintain its youthful glow. In fact, you may be surprised to learn how many skin aestheticians operate right in your city! That said, read on for the top 5 skin rejuvenation treatments that give us hope for retaining everlasting youth.
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

Grow For It! The serenity of a Japanese garden

A basic principle of Japanese gardens is to create a mood and a sensory experience to calm the mind and revitalize the spirit. There are basic elements found in most Japanese gardens and each element represents something in the natural world. Essential components, water and stone, are considered the yin and the yang. The yin represents the soft, feminine, gently flowing water and the yang, the solid, masculine stone. Foliage plantings are primarily green for its soothing effect with shrubs and trees of different textures and heights. Color is used sparingly to signal a change of seasons, such as azaleas in spring and Japanese maples in fall.
Skin CareAllentown Morning Call

How to brighten skin

If your skin is looking dull and tired, you might be wondering what is causing it. By making a few changes, it is possible for you to achieve a healthy glow. Skin is the largest organ of the human body, and if you are not taking care of yourself, it will show. Your complexion can look dull due to dehydration, stress or sleep deprivation. By examining your lifestyle, diet and skincare products, you can adjust your routine as needed to get brighter, healthier and clearer skin.