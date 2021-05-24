Soul Serenity Spa opens

Spa Bleu is celebrating a major milestone this year, taking home the title of “Best Day Spa” for the 10th year in a row. That’s right, for 10 years, the Spa Bleu team has given Savannahians the best massages, facials, spray tans, waxing and more. Owner Morgan Godwin opened Spa Bleu in 2010 at its current location, 101 Bull St. In 2013, Owner Lenon Whitney joined the team. The rest is history. Spa Bleu has expanded from a staff of three to a staff of 22, and will soon be growing again, adding six more treatment rooms. Whitney says the spa was founded around relaxation, and has since evolved into a hub for relaxation to be combined with wellness, medicine and clinical services. What sets Spa Bleu apart from other local day spas, Whitney says, is consistency. “We are consistent with clients, staff, and the community,” he said. “We work hard every day for that consistency and that customer experience. So, to have the community recognize that for 10 years in a row, it means the world to us. It kind of validates what we’re doing and gives us that extra boost.” When asked what he’d like to say to Savannahians that have voted for Spa Bleu for the last ten years, Whitney simply replied, “Thank you.” “That sounds so generic, but that ‘thank you’ means so much,” he said. “It comes with layers of ‘we appreciate you,’ and we want to do everything we can to keep that title. Not just for the title, but for that bar that we keep raising for ourselves and for that client experience that is not like any other. That ‘thank you’ comes with so much.” “Keep us on our toes, Savannah!” Whitney added. Visit Spa Bleu at 101 Bull St. Monday-Saturday.